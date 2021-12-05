MU to face Army West Point in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri football team has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Army West Point at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The game is set for Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

This will be Mizzou’s (6-6) 35th all-time bowl game. The Tigers are 15-18 overall in bowl games after advancing to the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that was cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19.

Second year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 8-0 in bowl games during his coaching career.

The Black Knights are 8-3 on the season with one regular-season game to play — the annual Army-Navy Game that is scheduled for Saturday.

The Tigers own a 3-1 series lead over the Black Knights, last winning 23-10 on Sept. 11, 1982, in Columbia. Mizzou last faced a service academy in the 2009 Texas Bowl and is 9-4 all-time against the Division I service academies.