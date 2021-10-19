No. 1 high school wide receiver commits to University of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Searching for wins on the field, Missouri football scored a big one off the field Tuesday.

Luther Burden, a wide receiver from East St. Louis High School, is considered the number one player in his position and graduating class. Formerly committed to the University of Oklahoma, he announced Tuesday he would actually attend the University of Missouri - Columbia.

Before his decision ceremony Tuesday evening, Burden had narrowed his choices to Mizzou, Georgia and Alabama.

He picked up the hats of the two college football powerhouses, looked at them and then cast them aside, before putting on a black Missouri Tiger ballcap.

He said he wants to help Mizzou build a winning team, according to KSHB 41 Sports anchor Aaron Ladd.

#Mizzou Luther Burden: “We gon rebuild this thing.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 19, 2021

This year, the Tigers have lost all 3 of their conference games and are 3-4 overall.

However, more wins could be on the horizon. Burden also said he wants to become part of a movement where more all-star athletes in the state stay for college.

"I just want to start a trend here in St. Louis for the younger people to stay home and take our talents to the University of Missouri," Burden said.

Burden is a 6'0", 200 pound athlete who is also a standout basketball player.

He will join the team in January.