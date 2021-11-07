Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

QB Daniels returns as No. 1 Georgia dominates Missouri, 43-6

Bulldogs score 40 unanswered points
items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is stopped by Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Bulldogs
Posted at 7:02 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 20:02:39-04

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to a 43-6 win over Missouri.

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance.

It was Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.

Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards rushing.

Georgia remained undefeated at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Bulldogs were impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage