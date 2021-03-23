Report: MU guard Xavier Pinson enters NCAA transfer portal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri guard Xavier Pinson is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pinson was a junior this past season for Mizzou, but receives an extra year of eligibility if he chooses due to new COVID-19 rules set by the NCAA.

The Chicago native averaged 13.6 points per game this season and would have been the returning scorer for the Tigers next season if senior Dru Smith did not return.

However, Pinson saw his playing time diminish toward the end of the season, including playing a season-low 18 minutes in the Tigers' first-round loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament.

