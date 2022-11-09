Report: Park Hill, Mizzou grad Jed Frost among 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Texas

DALLAS — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said.

Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner's office, said Dallas County sheriff's Investigator William Fritz.

After evacuating the building, investigators determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there, Fritz said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Beth Frost, 46, the estranged wife of suspected shooter James "Jed" Frost, 51, according to The Dallas Morning News .

Jed Frost, who was a star basketball player at Park Hill High School before walking on at the University of Missouri, played 79 games from 1990-94 with the Tigers.

He averaged barely 7 minutes per game and only 1.7 points on those teams, three of which reached the NCAA Tournament. That included the 1993-94 team, which became the only undefeated Big Eight men's basketball champion before the league's expansion.

Beth Frost earned a medical degree from Kansas City University. The couple also spent time in Arizona, where Jed Frost became noted maker of leather bags , before moving to Dallas.

Beth Frost filed for a divorce in May, according to reports.

—