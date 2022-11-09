Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Report: Park Hill, Mizzou grad Jed Frost among 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Texas

Frost played basketball for Tigers in early 1990s
Dallas medical examiner's office Jed Frost shooting
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of NBCDFW
A man and woman, identified as Jed and Beth Frost, died Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide at the Dallas County Texas medical examiner’s office. Jed Frost played basketball at Park Hill and Mizzou.
Dallas medical examiner's office Jed Frost shooting
Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 19:01:29-05

DALLAS — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said.

Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner's office, said Dallas County sheriff's Investigator William Fritz.

After evacuating the building, investigators determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there, Fritz said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Beth Frost, 46, the estranged wife of suspected shooter James "Jed" Frost, 51, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Jed Frost, who was a star basketball player at Park Hill High School before walking on at the University of Missouri, played 79 games from 1990-94 with the Tigers.

He averaged barely 7 minutes per game and only 1.7 points on those teams, three of which reached the NCAA Tournament. That included the 1993-94 team, which became the only undefeated Big Eight men's basketball champion before the league's expansion.

Beth Frost earned a medical degree from Kansas City University. The couple also spent time in Arizona, where Jed Frost became noted maker of leather bags, before moving to Dallas.

Beth Frost filed for a divorce in May, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock