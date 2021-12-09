Rivalry renewed: Missouri heads to Lawrence for 1st time since 2012

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the University of Missouri men’s basketball team plays the University of Kansas men’s basketball team on Saturday, it will mark the first time in 3,577 days that the two universities meet on the hardwood in a game that counts.

The Jayhawks and Tigers played at the then-Sprint Center for an exhibition game in 2017 to raise money for hurricane relief. KU won 93-87.

But when Mizzou heads to Lawrence on Saturday to face eighth-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, it will be the first regular-season or postseason meeting for the bitter rivals since Feb. 25, 2012.

The Tigers blew a 19-point lead in that game as the Jayhawks rallied to win 87-86 in an overtime thriller.

Fast forward nearly 10 years, the Border War will be renewed for the first time since MU left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The game pits two teams trending in opposite directions this season.

Kansas (7-1) is on a three-game win streak after its lone loss of the season Dayton, while Missouri (5-4) has won two of its last three but has unsightly losses to the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Liberty University on its ledger.

Here’s a preview of the 268th meeting between the team KU leads the all-time series 172-95:

Missouri Tigers (5-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

When (TV): 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)



Offense Missouri Kansas Total points 599 676 Points per game 66.6 84.5 Shooting Field goals made-attempted 218-531 259-500 Field goal % .411 .518 3P FG made-attempted 45-183 56-159 3P FG% .246 .352 FT made-attempted 118-168 102-150 FT % .702 .680 Rebounding Total rebounds 352 292 Rebound per game 39.1 36.5 Rebound margin +7.3 +7.3 Assists Total assists 107 139 Assists per game 11.9 17.4 Turnovers Total turnovers 131 89 Turnovers per game 14.6 11.1 Turnover margin +0.5 +3.8 Steals Total steals 69 63 Steals per game 7.7 7.9 Blocks Total blocks 34 33 Blocks per game 3.8 4.1

