Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Rivalry renewed: Missouri heads to Lawrence for 1st time since 2012

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Orlin Wagner/AP
Coaches help Missouri guard Michael Dixon from the court following an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. Kansas defeated Missouri 87-86 in overtime.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Michael Dixon
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:54:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the University of Missouri men’s basketball team plays the University of Kansas men’s basketball team on Saturday, it will mark the first time in 3,577 days that the two universities meet on the hardwood in a game that counts.

The Jayhawks and Tigers played at the then-Sprint Center for an exhibition game in 2017 to raise money for hurricane relief. KU won 93-87.

But when Mizzou heads to Lawrence on Saturday to face eighth-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, it will be the first regular-season or postseason meeting for the bitter rivals since Feb. 25, 2012.

The Tigers blew a 19-point lead in that game as the Jayhawks rallied to win 87-86 in an overtime thriller.

Fast forward nearly 10 years, the Border War will be renewed for the first time since MU left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The game pits two teams trending in opposite directions this season.

Kansas (7-1) is on a three-game win streak after its lone loss of the season Dayton, while Missouri (5-4) has won two of its last three but has unsightly losses to the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Liberty University on its ledger.

Here’s a preview of the 268th meeting between the team KU leads the all-time series 172-95:

Missouri Tigers (5-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)
When (TV): 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OffenseMissouri Kansas
Total points599676
Points per game66.684.5
Shooting
Field goals made-attempted218-531259-500
Field goal % .411.518
3P FG made-attempted45-18356-159
3P FG%.246.352
FT made-attempted 118-168102-150
FT %.702.680
Rebounding
Total rebounds 352292
Rebound per game39.136.5
Rebound margin+7.3+7.3
Assists
Total assists 107139
Assists per game11.917.4
Turnovers
Total turnovers13189
Turnovers per game14.611.1
Turnover margin+0.5+3.8
Steals
Total steals6963
Steals per game7.77.9
Blocks
Total blocks3433
Blocks per game3.84.1

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive