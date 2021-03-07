Thomas, Watford lead LSU past Missouri 86-80 in finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Trendon Watford scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and his short jumper with just over a minute left broke a final tie as LSU battled past Missouri 86-80.

Cameron Thomas scored 29 points, making 10 of 12 at the line, to lead LSU.

Javonte Smart added 13 points and Darius Days had 12 points and nine rebounds. Dru Smith led Mizzou with 17 points.

He was just 1 of 3 shooting in the second half, but made 7 of 7 at the line. Xavier Pinson scored 11 of his 14 points after halftime, and Mitchell Smith’s putback of a Pinson miss tied the game at 80 with 1:20 remaining.

