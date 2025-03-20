WICHITA, Kan. — All season long, the Tigers have let their play do the talking.

"We're just glad that we're able to have a piece of history in Mizzou basketball, and we're glad that we could do that and create excitement for the fans again," said senior guard Caleb Grill.

As wins and confidence began to build in Columbia, so did a new Tiger tradition.

TIGER TALK | The meaning behind Mizzou's postgame pose

"It's players having fun," said Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates. "It's a true brotherhood, and it's just deep relationships that is what you see in that moment. That's just the act that shows how close our guys are."

Freshman guard Marcus Allen was the founder of this new post-game pose.

"It’s something I brought from high school," added Allen. "We were doing it in high school and it felt like it was only right to bring it here."

From there, his teammates gave the new tradition a life of its own.

"It’s just how we go about things," said Missouri sophomore guard Anthony Robinson II. "We’re not gonna talk too much about what we do. Just gonna go out there prove ourselves right. Not worried about the outside noise."

So far, that silence has spoken volumes.

"It just shows that not many people believed in us, and so we’re silencing them like, hey, man we made it." added Trent Pierce.

Missouri has "made it" back to March Madness and they don't plan on going anywhere any time soon.

"Lot of people counted us out, didn’t think we were going to be here today so understanding that we don’t have to do too much talking," said Allen. "Just gonna let the play show for us."

—