'Why stop now!' | Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz receives contract extension through 2028 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a contract extension to keep head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz with the team through the 2028 season, MU Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois announced Sunday.

Drinkwitz, who was named the AP's 2023 SEC Coach of the Year, led the No. 9 Tigers to an 11-2 season, including a Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic victory.

"You can't do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly and believed in the process of building a championship program," Drinkwitz said in a written statement. "The passion of our fan base, alumni and donors is awesome, and we are proud to represent them. We are extremely grateful for the resources they provide and the continued investment from our administration in Mizzou Football. All of it has allowed us to get to where we are. Why stop now!"

Under Drinkwitz's previous extension signed in November 2022, he received $375,000 for MU's successful 2023 season:



$300,000 for steering MU to a New Year's Six bowl

$25,000 for reaching 10 wins

$25,000 for finishing top 25 in any major poll (AP, USA Today/Coaches and CFP Final)

$25,000 for defeating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic

"A thriving Mizzou Football program is important to our state, our university and our Department of Athletics, and the 2023 season has demonstrated the immense value Coach Drinkwitz and his program bring to the University of Missouri," UM Board of Curators chair Michael Williams said.

—