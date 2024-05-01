Comcast, Bally Sports contract dispute leaves Royals broadcast dark for some viewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Royals fans are looking for another way to watch their favorite team after a national contract expired between Comcast/Xfinity and Bally Sports/Diamond Sports Group.

The Royals are one of several Major League Baseball clubs affected by the move. Other clubs include the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and 12 other clubs.

Sports business media outlet Sportico reports the dispute centers on Comcast’s desires to place regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally on a more expensive tier, while the RSNs want to remain on more basic tiers.

Royals fans will notice the change as soon as the team’s May 1 game at 2:07 p.m. against the Toronto Blue Jays.

