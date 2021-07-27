Conference realignment could affect Big 12 Tourney in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conference realignment in college athletics is primarily motivated by football, but it can still have a major impact on other sports.

In Kansas City that other sport is basketball.

"We want to make sure we're still waving our Big 12 flag every March here in Kansas City, no doubt," said KC Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson.

Schools like Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State will still be playing athletics once all the shake-up is done, but the future of the Big 12 itself is uncertain after bellcows Oklahoma and Texas eventually make their departure to the SEC, an intention both universities made known on Monday.

"We're very hopeful the conference stays intact. as much as it can," said Nelson. "Whether that's in the coming year-and-a-half or five years or whatever that looks like."

However, if KU and/or K-State is plucked away by another conference in a different geographical footprint, prying away that league's postseason tournament would be difficult.

For example, the Big 10 Tournament for basketball is booked through the year 2031.

"They (other conferences) work so far out as do we," said Nelson. "It would be really hard to find a conference championship like the Big 12 that would come to our city year after year after year."

The Big 12 appears to be holding the Sooners and Longhorns to its grant of rights agreement which doesn't run out until 2025. And Nelson believes there will be a Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City in 2022, at least.

But she says she's always been aware of the ever-changing collegiate landscape.

"It would be difficult to replace that week of economic activity in our city if the Big 12 were to go away."