Cowboys fans in KC feeling good about upcoming game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For the first time, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott will face each other on the field.

Eight years have passed since the Texas team made a trip to Kansas City, so KSHB 41 News found some of the biggest super fans of this week's opponent to find out how to be part of Cowboys Nation in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom.

Chris Stimpson, known as Playmaker on Hot 103 Jamz, grew up in the Dallas area and is a lifelong Cowboys fan. In fact, his on-air name was inspired by Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

“When I caught myself saying I was going to be a rapper on the side, doing my thing, I one day just said Playmaker on the track, and everybody loved it,” Stimpson said.

Looking ahead to the big game, Stimpson said it's a tough week.

“Whew. It’s one of those weeks where you love it and hate it at the same time,” he said.

In one beautiful Kansas City neighborhood, Tino Herrera and his wife Samara Crawford-Herrera have a blue star flag flying high.

“We wonder why he put it up there," James Brox, a Chiefs fan who lives across the street told KSHB 41.

Dia Wall/KSHB 41 News

When asked if the Herrera's are still on his Christmas card list, Brox said emphatically, "Uhhh no."

Despite his neighbor's disdain of the flag, nothing can keep Herrera's spirits down before Sunday.

“This is going to be the game of the year," Herrera said.

KSHB 41 also met Jordan Tucker, a Cowboys season ticket holder who lives in the metro.

"I travel back and forth from Kansas City to Dallas for every home game," Tucker said. "But the environment at Arrowhead is unmatched. I tell everybody the Chiefs have some of the best fans in the world. I like Whataburger. Tyrann Mathieu is one of my favorite players in the NFL. So it’s nothing personal, just business. They just happen to be in our way on Sunday.”

Jordan Tucker

Even Brian B-Dub Williams, who also works for Carter Broadcast Group, got in on the fun.

“It’s Chiefs Kingdom all day," Williams exclaimed. "I love Dia. I love Kevin. I can’t even watch my favorite newscast the rest of this week because of Dia’s love for the Cowboys, but y’all already know what it is. We got that swagger back."

When it comes to the famed banter of America's team, Tucker says all eyes will be on Dallas.

“The reason why today the Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team is because either you love us or you hate us, but regardless, you’re going to watch,” Tucker said.

As for Cowboys Nation and their predictions for the game, Crawford-Herrera said, “Cowboys by 12.”

Tucker has, "The Cowboys winning the game 28-27.”

Tino told KSHB 41, “Dallas 38, Kansas City 14. Dem boyz.”

And Stimpson is already planning his after-party.

“I might go celebrate at Whataburger after the win. Yes, I said win. Go Cowboys, and go Chiefs, after Sunday," Stimpson laughed.

