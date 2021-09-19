Crowd noise helped Chiefs in win over Browns, could it hurt them in Baltimore?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The crowd noise inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday against the Cleveland browns was indescribable. It was also a reminder who still holds the world record for loudest stadium in the world.

"My hat goes off to them, they're the best in the NFL and it's great to be a part," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Following Sunday's win, Reid said it best — having full capacity for the first time in two years at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was like opening the flood gates.

"I thought the fans were excellent, nobody left, everybody stayed and they were loud," Reid said.

GEHA Field was rocking, so much so that when the Chiefs defense needed to come up with a big stop, the crowd delivered.

"They were able to get a punter to bobble the ball, that's a tribute to them and the energy they were delivering there, but we appreciate every bit of that," Reid said.

This week, the tables have turned. The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens, and it's safe to assume Ravens fans will bring some of that purple pain.

"Most of the people in those buildings aren't rooting for us, so it's going to be important for us to kind of show up with that attitude, that mindset, you know and just make the plays that kind of take the air out the building," Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu said.

However, Mathieu didn't seem too concerned about what that purple pain would bring.

"It's important, I think communication is always important, you know whether you're on the road or at home, but I think anytime you're going to an environment like the Ravens or you know, Seattle, or New Orleans, you have to bring your own juice," Matheiu said.

The Chiefs and Ravens will kick-off on Sunday night. The game will be live at your Home of the Chiefs, KSHB 41.