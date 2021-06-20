Dalbec's 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1.

Dalbec, Boston’s No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Dalbec is 12 for 45 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games, raising his average to .214 and OPS to .699. He has nine homers and 32 RBIs.