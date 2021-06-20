Watch
Sports

Actions

Dalbec's 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

Keller losses third straight start
items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield reacts after striking out in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Red Sox Royals Baseball
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 20:19:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1.

Dalbec, Boston’s No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Dalbec is 12 for 45 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games, raising his average to .214 and OPS to .699. He has nine homers and 32 RBIs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!