Daniel Lynch set to make MLB debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday night that one of its top pitching prospects, Daniel Lynch, is being called up for his MLB debut. Lynch will start against Cleveland Monday night.

With the debut of Lynch, Jakob Junis will move from the starting rotation to a bullpen role. Royals general manager Dayton Moore also said that pitcher Kyle Zimmer would be headed to the injured list.

Moore said he felt the move would help the team keep its momentum.

“We felt to strength this overall pitching staff for the month of May, it would make sense to put Jake Junis in the bullpen,” Moore said. “He will perform very well. And putting Daniel Lynch in the rotation, it just strengths our overall pitching staff.”

Lynch was the 34th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. And for the left hander, it has been a whirlwind ever since.

“It was pretty hectic until I got driving down the road, and I kind of got to turn the music off. And just really reflect and feel really grateful to have this opportunity,” Lynch said. "Not a lot of people get to do this. So that is how I’m feeling.”

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on Monday.