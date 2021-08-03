Darrel Williams ready to take on role as No. 2 running back

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have had their share of players help carry the load at the running back position.

Names like LeSean McCoy and Le'Veon Bell have come and gone, but Darrel Williams has been a consistent contributor.

Williams originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2018 and said adding those players did not add frustration, but rather more competition.

“I went to LSU. Every year we bring in 5-stars, 4-stars, so it was normal to me. I just come in, compete, do what I have to do, and just keep moving,” he said.

Williams is likely the number two option for the team this season.

“It is my job for the taking. Like I said, I just got to keep doing like I’m doing, keep being consistent and just keep moving forward," Williams said.

In the 2020 season, Williams had 39 carries for 169 yards with one touchdown.