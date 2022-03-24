Dates announced for 2023 NFL Draft Day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Sport Commission and NFL announced the dates for the 2023 NFL Draft Day which will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dreams will come true for NFL prospects in KCMO on April 27-29.

KCMO and the Kansas City Chiefs were first awarded the event in May of 2019 .

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

The event is will take place around the area of Union Station and the World War I Museum and Memorial.

NFL fans will also get to enjoy the NFL Draft Experience which is an interactive football theme park.

Fans will get to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, among others.

