Watch
Sports

Actions

DC hopes to host 2026 World Cup events after being snubbed as host city

2026 FIFA World Cup
Noah K. Murray/AP
2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
2026 FIFA World Cup
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 16:46:11-04

After Washington D.C. was snubbed from being one of the 11 U.S. cities to host a 2026 FIFA World Cup game, Mayor Muriel Bowser is hoping that the city can still participate in some shape or form.

Appearing on "Good Day DC" on Friday, Bowser said they are working with FIFA to try and have some fan events happen on the National Mall.

In April, D.C. announced they had joined forces with Baltimore to place a bid as one of the hosting cities for FIFA World Cup 2026 events.

But as the names of the 16 North American cities were being announced Thursday, people at an event hosted by Events DC organizers were disappointed, The Athletic reported.

FIFA said the U.S. cities that will host are Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Two Canadian cities, Toronto and Vancouver, and three Mexico cities, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, will also host games.

This will mark the second time the U.S. has hosted the World Cup. The first time occurred in 1994.

Mexico has hosted the event twice before, once in 1970 and 1986.

Canada has never hosted a men's World Cup match.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock