Derrick Johnson, Eric Berry among 3 former Kansas City Chiefs inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three former Kansas City Chiefs players were inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, safety Eric Berry and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin are included in the 2023 class.

Johnson, a 15th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas, spent 12 years in Kansas City, collecting nearly 1200 tackles and making four Pro Bowls and received a first-team All-Pro team honors in 2011.

During his final season at Texas, Johnson won the Bronko Nagusrski Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top defensive player. He also won the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker.

Johnson also earned All-American honors in 2003 and 2004.

During his time with the Longhorns, Texas won the 2005 Rose Bowl, defeating Michigan 38-37.

The Chiefs selected Berry with the 5th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

During his final season at Tennessee, Berry was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in the nation. Berry also earned All-SEC honors in his final two years with the Volunteers.

He spent nine seasons with the Chiefs, earning five Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro team accomplishment and being named on the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. He also won the 2015 NFL Comeback of the Year Award, a year after batting his way back to the field after a battle with Hodgins-Lymphoma which cost him the end 2014 season.

Maclin had a brief stint with the Chiefs during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Maclin played his college ball at the University of Missouri. During his time at Missouri, Maclin he earned First Team All-America honors as a freshman.

Maclin played in a variety of roles with the Tigers, from receiver to punt and kick returning. Maclin holds the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a single season by a freshman.

Those three will join in a star studded class that includes Dwight Freeney, Luke Kuechly, Brian Westbrook, DeAngelo Williams and former Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

—

