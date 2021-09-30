Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg headline 5 for Super Bowl Halftime Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lineup for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was announced Thursday and will feature five high-profile rap or R&B artists.

The NFL in conjunction with Roc Nation said Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will combine forces at halftime on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement announcing the show. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

The game will be televised live on NBC, including KSHB 41, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter referred to Compton native Dr. Dre as “a musical visionary” and called Long Beach native Snoop Doog “an icon,” noting that Lamar — “a young musical pioneer in his own right” — also is from Compton.

Carter said fans should be prepared for “a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."

The 12-minute halftime show will mark the first time all five iconic musical artists, who have combined for 43 Grammy Awards and 22 Billboard No. 1 hits, share the same stage.

"This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration," PepsiCo Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment Adam Harter said in a statement. "Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year's superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance."

The NFL also announced it has joined with Pepsi to launch Regional School #1, a magnet high school in south Los Angeles set to open next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship,” the NFL said in its announcement.