DraftKings, Circa Sports receive Missouri mobile sports betting gaming licenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Gaming Commission announced Friday the two companies that will receive licenses to conduct mobile sports wagering in Missouri.

Following a meeting Friday, commissioners awarded the licenses to DraftKings and Circa Sports.

Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens released a statement on winning one of the two "untethered" mobile betting licenses in Missouri.

Winning one of Missouri’s first two untethered mobile betting licenses is a great honor. We came in as the long shot against national giants like DraftKings and FanDuel, but our licensure approval today proves there’s room for a different kind of operator. Circa Sports is built for bettors, with sharp odds, high limits and a low hold. We’ve already connected with 81,000 Missourians through our Club One loyalty program, and we’re ready to be an active part of the community, from local events to supporting youth sports. We didn’t win by trying to be the biggest. We won by staying true to who we are, and I want to thank the Missouri Gaming Commission for recognizing that and giving us the opportunity to bring the Circa Sports experience to the State of Missouri. We can’t wait to get started! Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens

The resolution adopted by commissioners identified the two companies as “the two top-qualified applications.”

Commissioners are still able to select another applicant if either or both of the two winning bidders are “deemed unsuitable after full investigation.”

Sports betting must be launched in the state by Dec. 1, 2025.

Missouri voters narrowly passed a constitutional amendment last November, which legalized sports gambling in the Show-Me State.

The application period for sports gambling licenses in Missouri opened back in May.

Licensing rules officially take effect Aug. 30 and all other retail and mobile license applications are due by Sept. 12, “if the applicant wishes to offer sports wagering beginning on Dec. 1, 2025.”

