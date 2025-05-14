Missouri will begin accepting applications for sports gambling licenses Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The application period for sports gambling licenses in Missouri will open Thursday, the Missouri Gaming Commission announced.

The move comes after the Missouri Gaming Commission, or MGC, unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday for the final order of rulemaking at a special meeting after review by Gov. Mike Kehoe’s office.

Missouri voters narrowly passed a constitutional amendment that legalized sports gambling in the Show-Me State last November. Sports gambling must be operational in the state by Dec. 1, 2025.

The MGC hoped to speed up the timeline for rolling out legal sports gambling in the state, launching as soon as June, but new Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, a staunch opponent of sports betting during his time in the legislature, denied an emergency rules application in February.

Applications for the two untethered sports betting licenses, called Direct Mobile Licenses, are due by July 15. There will be a hearing for applicants Aug. 13, and the two applicants selected for those licenses will be announced Aug. 15, according to the MGC.

All other retail and mobile license applications are due by Sept. 12, “if the applicant wishes to offer sports wagering beginning on Dec. 1, 2025,” the MGC said.

Licensing rules officially go into effect Aug. 30, but the MGC is providing notice to give applicants time to gather documents for review ahead of license issuance.

“With this timeline, sports wagering will go live by the constitutionally required start date of Dec. 1, 2025,” the MGC said.

