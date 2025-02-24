Missouri's sports wagering timeline won't be accelerated, state official says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Gaming Commission said Monday it remains committed to launching sports wagering in the state no later than the constitutionally required date of Dec. 1, 2025.

Last week, the Missouri Gaming Commission adopted a suite of rules and regulations setting up the state’s sports wagering infrastructure after Missouri voters narrowly approved legalizing sports wagering last November.

The commission sent over the rules to Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins on the chance Hoskins would classify them under emergency licensing rules.

In January, KSHB 41's Tod Palmer described the rules process used by gaming commissioners. Watch his report in the video player below.

MO Gaming Commission delivers draft rules for sports betting to Kehoe's office

On Monday, the Missouri Gaming Commission said Hoskins declined to classify licensing rules as an emergency. Had Hoskins approved the designation, sports wagering could have started as early as June.

A spokesperson for Hoskins told KSHB 41 News that the licensing rules did not meet the requirements of Missouri statutes as reviewed by Hoskins' office.

“In the absence of emergency rules, our timeline is being pushed back months,’ a Missouri Gaming Commission spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Monday.

That new timeline calls for the licensing rules to become effective at their original timeline of Aug. 30, 2025.

—