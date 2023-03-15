DT Khalen Saunders expected to sign with New Orleans, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will have a new home.

According to reports from NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Saunders is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints. The deal is three years and worth up to $14.5 million.

Seems like just yesterday I was covering Khalen Saunders’ baby labor drama at the @seniorbowl.



Four years later, Saunders has three kids — and just got paid on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with the #Saints. https://t.co/EMtvmjMGxj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Saunders replied to Pelissero's tweet with a clear sign of joy.

And that’s right there is what i like to call GODDDDDDD🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/TEvF0HymEJ — Binky 2Times (@khalenNOTkaylen) March 15, 2023

The day before signing his deal with the Saints, he went to Twitter to give thanks to Chiefs Kingdom.

Transparent moment.. coming from WIU, i had fans, but nothin like the kingdom fans. Sometimes i let my frustration with my own issues & injuries cloud the support i get from y’all.



So for everyone on my tweets sayin “what about the supporters?”



This is for y’all. I see ya❤️💛 — Binky 2Times (@khalenNOTkaylen) March 14, 2023

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about 80 miles west of New Orleans, offered a helping hand to Saunders off the field.

@khalenNOTkaylen I know a few spots you can eat my boy! I’ll be down there soon ! 😭 damn love you dawg. — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) March 15, 2023

Saunders got to test the open market for the first time this offseason. He’s coming off his best season, playing 16 games, recording 48 tackles, including three for a loss, and 3 1/2 sacks.

Before the 2022 season, Saunders dealt with various injuries limiting him to just 22 regular season games in three years.

He was originally selected in the third round as the 84th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Saunders became just the second player from Western Illinois University to be drafted by the Chiefs in franchise history, joining Jack Atcheson, who was selected with the first pick in the 1960 AFL Draft and he was also the first draft pick in franchise history.

