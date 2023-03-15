Watch Now
DT Khalen Saunders expected to sign with New Orleans, reports say

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:20:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will have a new home.

According to reports from NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Saunders is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints. The deal is three years and worth up to $14.5 million.

Saunders replied to Pelissero's tweet with a clear sign of joy.

The day before signing his deal with the Saints, he went to Twitter to give thanks to Chiefs Kingdom.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about 80 miles west of New Orleans, offered a helping hand to Saunders off the field.

Saunders got to test the open market for the first time this offseason. He’s coming off his best season, playing 16 games, recording 48 tackles, including three for a loss, and 3 1/2 sacks.

Before the 2022 season, Saunders dealt with various injuries limiting him to just 22 regular season games in three years.

He was originally selected in the third round as the 84th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Saunders became just the second player from Western Illinois University to be drafted by the Chiefs in franchise history, joining Jack Atcheson, who was selected with the first pick in the 1960 AFL Draft and he was also the first draft pick in franchise history.

