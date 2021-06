KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tie breaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 for their first series win in nearly three weeks.

Mike Minor allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 12 of their previous 14 games.

Whit Merrifield got his 800th major league hit in the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Yacksel Ríos.