Watch
Sports

Actions

'Emotional' Derrick Gore relishes 1st NFL touchdown

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) runs with the ball as New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Derrick Gore
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 18:24:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a long journey for Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore.

From coming out of high school with zero college offers to scoring his first NFL touchdown eight years later, Monday night was emotional for the undrafted third-year pro, who scored his first NFL touchdown during the Chiefs' 20-17 victory over the New York Giants.

"It meant a lot honestly," he said Wednesday. "I really can't put it into words, just feeling the emotions, knowing my background, where I came from, how long it took for me to get to this point. (I'm) just very thankful for the opportunity I got."

Gore said it's a night he will never forget and Patrick Mahomes helped make sure of that, handing the running back the football he scored with afterward. He said it is currently being kept safe in his locker.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage