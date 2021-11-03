'Emotional' Derrick Gore relishes 1st NFL touchdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a long journey for Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore.

From coming out of high school with zero college offers to scoring his first NFL touchdown eight years later, Monday night was emotional for the undrafted third-year pro, who scored his first NFL touchdown during the Chiefs' 20-17 victory over the New York Giants.

"It meant a lot honestly," he said Wednesday. "I really can't put it into words, just feeling the emotions, knowing my background, where I came from, how long it took for me to get to this point. (I'm) just very thankful for the opportunity I got."

Gore said it's a night he will never forget and Patrick Mahomes helped make sure of that, handing the running back the football he scored with afterward. He said it is currently being kept safe in his locker.