Report: Sam Madison is leaving Chiefs for Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam Madison is the latest Chiefs' coach leaving Kansas City.

The Chiefs' secondary/cornerbacks coach in on the move to Miami, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami is hiring former Dolphins’ legend Sam Madison as its cornerbacks/pass game specialist, per source. Madison -- a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins from 1997-‘05 -- spent the past three seasons coaching the Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

Schefter reports Madison will be the Dolphins' cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist.

Madison has been in Kansas City since the 2019 season.

Madison was a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins as a player from 1997-2005.

He also played for the New York Giants.

