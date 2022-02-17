Watch
Report: Sam Madison is leaving Chiefs for Dolphins

Duane Burleson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison shouts to his players as nose tackle Xavier Williams (98) and inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) enter the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 6:54 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 19:54:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam Madison is the latest Chiefs' coach leaving Kansas City.

The Chiefs' secondary/cornerbacks coach in on the move to Miami, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Madison will be the Dolphins' cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist.

Madison has been in Kansas City since the 2019 season.

Madison was a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins as a player from 1997-2005.

He also played for the New York Giants.

