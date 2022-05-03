Excelsior Springs native, Missouri Western cornerback Sam Webb signs with Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam Webb and his family didn't grow up huge Chiefs' fans, but plenty of his friends did.

"I've had so many people hit me up to say congratulations, and say 'I guess I'm going to have to get a Raiders jersey,'" Webb said.

That's because the Missouri Western cornerback from Excelsior Springs is off to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The corners (cornerbacks) room is deep now, but it's all competition," Webb said about his new team.

Webb had family and friends over to his mom's house for the NFL Draft this weekend.

He never heard his name called, but he did get a call from the Raiders in the seventh round saying they intended to sign him immediately following the draft.

"They put the offer on the table," he said.

It's the reward for Webb proving his worth at the Hula Bowl, East/West Shrine Game and NFL Combine all since the end of his career at Division II Missouri Western.

"Show them what I'm capable of," Webb said on his mindset leading up to the Draft. "The one thing they had put on me was that the competition I was playing wasn't NFL criteria."

There was one other Division II cornerback at the NFL Combine. His name was Joshua Williams from Fayetteville State. The Chiefs took him in the fourth round.

"It was crazy seeing him get picked up in the fourth round," Webb said. "I thought I was about to get that call too."

Webb got his call later, and is now a Raider.

