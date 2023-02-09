Experts offer tips for sports betting on Super Bowl Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sports betting recently became legal in Kansas and is being considered in Missouri.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall caught up with Kansas City area native Olivia Harlan Dekker, the host of the BetMGM Unleashed podcast on Radio Row.

“It's $16 billion that are going to be bet on this game over 50 million Americans," Harlan Dekker said. "So when you think of those numbers, you realize why people care so much. And it's fun and it should be fun if done responsibly."

When asked for her number one tip for betting on the Super Bowl this year, she offered advice.

“Okay, here's my tip for the Super Bowl. A lot of people don't have skin in the game right?" she said. "They just like to watch the game, halftime, national anthem all that. So a lot of people who are casual betters will bet on this game and no other games all year."

She continued, "So they like to see scoring. They like to see points score so they like the over. Of course, I say take the under. Things clam up a little bit, they tighten up in the Super Bowl. All of the seven playoff games had the under hit. So take the game total points under.”

You can catch Olivia Harlan Dekker on BetMGM Unleashed wherever you get your podcasts.

