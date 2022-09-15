Exploring the icons behind Kansas City sports 'Mt Rushmore'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five years ago, long-time Kansas City Star reporter Blair Kerkhoff remember got a hit of inspiration from another town's newspaper.

“One of the New York newspapers tried to do one for New York,” Kerkhoff said.

The idea? Determine his own Mr. Rushmore for Kansas City sports.

Four sports figures - no more, no less - who serve as the best representation of the city’s sports history.

“It’s such a passionate subject to identify the greatest athletes or sports figures from your region, from your city," Kirkoff said.

What are the rules? There are no rules.

Some consider players only, others might put the most influential on their Mt. Rushmore. Older fans’ quartet might differ from that of younger fans.

“Everyone has has their own sets of criteria for this," Kerkhoff said.

Blair had his own criteria and went to work.

“Tom Watson, George Brett, Len Dawson and then you have to decide,” Kerkhoff said.

Watson might be Kerkhoff’s most secure member of his Mt. Rushmore. Not only is Watson considered one of the Top 10 golfers of all-time, but he was born, raised and still lives in the Kansas City area.

"No matter what happens in the future of Kansas City sports, you’re not gonna move Tom Watson off the Mt. Rushmore," Kirkhoff said.

George Brett is another sure-fire member. He’s the only Royal in the Hall of Fame, getting there with 98.2% of the vote on his first ballot.

Len Dawson would be the longest-standing member of Blair’s Mt. Rushmore. Lenny the Cool was going to Super Bowls while Brett and Watson were schoolboys.

“He’s the George Washington of the Kansas City sports Mt. Rushmore,” Kerkhoff said. “He’s the first one.”

After that, it gets tougher, says Kerkhoff.

He had another Baseball Hall of Famer on his list four years ago in Buck O’Neil.

But he’s since changed his mind and put Patrick Mahomes as his fourth.

“And I don’t know how he's going to play his way off the Mt. Rushmore.”

