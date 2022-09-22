Extended rest could help Chiefs defense against the Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, they'll be coming off 10 days of rest.

The extra days serve as a good opportunity for players to recover from the tough AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, while also getting their defensive game plan together as they are down players like linebacker Willie Gay.

“Listen, we lose a lot of energy, because he’s one of those energy guys," said Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator.

Sunday will mark the first of a four game suspension for Gay. The Chiefs will also be missing two other starters.

“We’re down three starters from the beginning of the season, but next man up," Spagnuolo said. "I think Nick [Bolton] mentioned it yesterday, and that’s what we have to do. Darius [Harris] will step in there, and there’s some other guys that will have to pick up the slack."

Also missing from the defense, cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end Mike Danna; both due to injury.

Bolton said Wednesday he doesn't feel any added weight on his shoulders.

“Football, again it’s a game, I don’t really feel added pressure," Bolton said. "Our jobs to go out there and give our defensive players the call and go out there and execute."

The 2-0 Chiefs will face the winless Colts, who are looking for a win on their home opener.

“We’re going to get everything that they have, and what I think people thought they were going to be in this particular game," Spagnuolo said. "I think we’re going to get it all at once and I think the receivers are getting healthy of course there were some limited and one full so we’re anticipating everything they have as an offense, that’s how we’re going to go about it."

