Fans can learn CPR at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Between the kicking and throwing activities at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix, fans can learn CPR.

The NFL and American Heart Association partnered to teach the life-saving skill after it landed in the national spotlight last month when trainers performed CPR on Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a game in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“You don’t have to be a certified CPR provider to be able to step in and save a life. The more folks who know how to give what we call high-quality impressions, the better,” said Karen Springs, CPR instructor and spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

She says bystanders only step in for about 10% of the 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac incidents around the country every year. Calling 911 and beginning chest compressions immediately is critical to a patient’s survival.

Cindy and Mark Martin learned how to perform CPR at the event. The couple from St. Louis, Missouri, is rooting for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Martins say the lesson gave them a boost in confidence.

“Just in case someone died in front of you, you can save a life,” Mark Martin said.

Hamlin and the American Heart Association have launched the #3ForHeart challenge . Hamlin wears number 3 for the Bills.

The campaign encourages everyone to learn hands-only CPR, donate to the association and challenge three other people to do the same.

