Fans react to Kansas City Chiefs loss in the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, but many fans know it's not time to abandon ship.

KSHB 41 News reporter Meghan Abundis was at The Granfalloon Restaurant And Bar in the Country Club Plaza speaking with fans.

"Obviously we're disappointed," one fan said. "But nobody's going to be more upset with those players than those players."

He continued to say that the fans need to support the team, even through losses.

“If you were with them after the 13 seconds last week, you gotta stay with them through this loss," he said.

The bar appeared to clear out quickly after the loss, with disappointment clearly felt all around, but there's reason to be optimistic for next season.

"Since Andy Reid's been here, nobody's given us more," the fan said. "You gotta be with the players, stay with them, and be on the bandwagon through next year and see what they can do."