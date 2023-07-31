FAU making up for lost time at Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Felix Anudike-Uzomah didn't mince words on Monday.

"It affected me quite a bit, I'm not going to lie," he said referencing the time he missed during the offseason.

FAU is finally practicing with the Chiefs after missing rookie mini-camp and most of OTAs following pre-draft thumb surgery.

"We all know he didn't do anything in the offseason here, and that set him back," said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "I thought he was a little rusty and struggled early."

The first-round pick is now learning on the fly in St. Joseph while making up for lost time.

"Now I'm in here. Now I'm in training camp," FAU said. "So training camp is just a great time to get ready for the season."

Chiefs rookie Anudike-Uzomah: 'It's a day to day process'

Coaches are taking notice of his attitude and improvements.

"You watch one-on-ones, you watch the team, period. He's flashing now, which is a good thing," Spagnuolo said. "I think he's doing pretty good right now."

Encouragement from Sagnuolo was welcomed and appreciated by FAU, who said he's still "got some learning to do."

"I thank him for saying that," FAU said. "At the end of the day, I'm still learning. For me, I'm still not there yet."

