Fisher, Schwartz released from Chiefs roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans will have to say goodbye to two more veteran members of the Super Bowl Champion squad.

The team appears to be working on their offensive line, releasing both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher announced on Instagram Thursday that he was released from the team.

Fisher had been with the team for eight seasons, ever since he was drafted by the Chiefs first overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.

In the announcement, Fisher shared his love for Kansas City and the team and his regrets that the release came sooner than he hoped.

The tackle had been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, and even tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, causing him to miss out on Super Bowl LV.

Fisher did not indicate what his next move will be.

The team also announced the release of offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz had been with the team for five seasons and played an impressive number of snaps.

We have released RT Mitchell Schwartz. We'll never forget his 7,894 snap-streak. Thank you Mitchell for five incredible seasons. pic.twitter.com/pbdIvZOnaC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2021

Schwartz also struggled with injuries this season, even undergoing back surgery after missing out on the Super Bowl.

He also has not indicated what his next move will be.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” General Manager Brett Veach said in a release. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Last week, fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement after many seasons with the Chiefs, adding to the list of veteran members leaving the squad.