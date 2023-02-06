Food for Chiefs Kingdom to enjoy in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Food is a wonderful way to explore a new city, especially when your team is playing in a Super Bowl.

When the KSHB 41 team started looking into local restaurants, imagine the surprise when we found Ajo Al’s in Glendale, which is affectionately called the "Arrowhead location."

We had to pop in. Luckily, General Manager Michaela Plumley was happy to give people coming from Kansas City a quick history lesson.

“We’re a family-owned business and we’re a small business. We do enjoy it. We’ve been open since ‘86, so we’ve got a long, good-standing reputation and I just love all of my customers. I want everybody to feel the love,” she said.

To quote myself, “The food is banging!”

There was another stop in the brief tour of Glendale on Monday; Ceretta’s Candy Company. Another family-owned spot in business for more than 50 years.

Vice President Anthony Ceretta shared that they pride themselves on “traditional, old-fashioned candy making.”

It’s also a place that’s fun and affordable for the whole family.

“You can bring your kids in and they can make a chocolate pizza—a taffy pull. You’ll have couples doing dates. Just people out for the day looking for something fun to do,” Ceretta said.

If you’re coming to cheer on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, come on an empty stomach because this community can’t wait to feed some hungry fans.

