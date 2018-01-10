Chiefs offensive coordinator talks leaving KC for Bears head coaching gig

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy's ascent up the coaching ladder has been almost unprecedented. From breaking into the NFL in 2010 to quarterbacks coach by 2013 to offensive coordinator three years later.

And now head coach.

Chicago Bears fans are hoping it was all for a reason as Nagy was named the 16th head coach in franchise history Monday, and met with the media Tuesday.

"I'm here because of the organization and their direction," said Nagy at his introductory press conference. "And I could feel that from the moment I was in that interview."

Nagy interviewed with the Bears Sunday, hours after his Chiefs blew an 18-point lead in the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans. That didn't seem to bother Chicago, especially after Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid called Nagy the best head coaching-candidate Reid's ever had.

"It's going to be intriguing for me to dive into the process of learning the roster better and learning who the coaching staff is," said Nagy. "So, for us, I just think that we need to stay true to it and just have a plan."