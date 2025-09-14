2 veteran Chiefs defensive players exit with injuries in 1st quarter vs. Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs entered the game shorthanded on offense with two wide receivers, Xaiver Worthy and Jalen Royals, unavailable.

Two veteran Chiefs defensive players left the game with injuries during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Defensive end Mike Danna suffered a hip injury.

He was briefly examined in the sideline medical tent, emerged, and tried to simulate taking a stance and rushing the passer, then retreated to the locker room.

Kansas City initially listed him as questionable to return.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who missed a chunk of training camp recovering from a knee injury, also got knocked from the game.

The Chiefs listed Fulton, a former Tennessee and Los Angeles Chargers standout and the team’s most-significant offseason free-agent signing, as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Both were ruled out for the game midway through the second quarter.

