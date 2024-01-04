5 Kansas City Chiefs selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to represent the team during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, defensive lineman Chris Jones and offensive guard Joe Thuney were among the players selected.

The votes are in.



Five Chiefs were selected for this year's Pro Bowl Games 🎳 pic.twitter.com/VKZjx2EcLn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2024

Humphrey, Kelce and Jones were selected as starters for the AFC team.

This marked Kelce's ninth-straight Pro Bowl selection, Mahomes' sixth-straight, Jones' fifth-straight and Humphrey's second-straight selection.

Five other Chiefs — cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, offensive guard Trey Smith, running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and linebacker Nick Bolton — were named alternates for the Pro Bowl.

