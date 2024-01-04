Watch Now
5 Kansas City Chiefs selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 20:46:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to represent the team during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, defensive lineman Chris Jones and offensive guard Joe Thuney were among the players selected.

Humphrey, Kelce and Jones were selected as starters for the AFC team.

This marked Kelce's ninth-straight Pro Bowl selection, Mahomes' sixth-straight, Jones' fifth-straight and Humphrey's second-straight selection.

Five other Chiefs — cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, offensive guard Trey Smith, running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and linebacker Nick Bolton — were named alternates for the Pro Bowl.


