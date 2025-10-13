5 takeaways | Chiefs dominate Detroit on Sunday Night Football, return to .500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Detroit Lions were the hottest team in the NFL entering a Sunday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and company’s dominant performance should allay concerns after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the season.

The Chiefs started 0-2, rallied to reach .500, then gave away a game late on Monday Night Football in Jacksonville.

But with a 30-17 victory, Kansas City showed what it’s capable of when the offense is efficient and the defense avoids costly errors, looking every bit the part of a contender once again.

One week after being whistled for 13 penalties that cost them 109 yards, there were no penalties called against the Chiefs for the first time since Nov. 13, 2022.

Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-17 at home that day and went on to win Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia.

ANOTHER MAHOMES MILESTONE

Mahomes finished 22 of 30 for 257 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

With his first touchdown, a 6-yard dart to Xavier Worthy on fourth down in the first quarter, Mahomes registered yet another milestone, reaching 300 career passing touchdowns combined in the regular season and playoffs.

Mahomes, who now has 256 career regular-season touchdowns and 46 career postseason TD throws, added two second-half touchdown tosses to Hollywood Brown.

Brown hadn’t had a two-touchdown game in more than four years. He had four two-touchdown games with Baltimore, but this was his first since joining Kansas City.

Mahomes also rushed for a touchdown late in the second quarter, accounting for four total touchdowns.

His rushing score was the fourth already in 2025, which tied the career high Mahomes set in 2022. He’s never had more than two rushing TDs in any other season, including zero rushing scores in 2023.

SORE LOSER?

Detroit safety Brian Branch, who was questionable with an ankle injury but finished third on the Lions with seven tackles, struck Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the helmet as the final seconds ticked away.

Branch had no interest in high-fiving Mahomes after the final kneeldown and then shoved Smith-Schuster, who had three catches for 57 yards in the win.

After getting up off the ground, Smith-Schuster charged Branch, and both teams came together near the Chiefs’ sideline as the stadium fireworks went skyward when the clock hit zero.

No penalties were assessed on the play, but the NFL may still discipline Branch for punching Smith-Schuster.

Ed Zurga/AP Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch ,top right, fights with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) as Chiefs' James Winchester, left, watches following an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

ST. BROWN BOTTLED UP

Lions slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has always been more of a possession receiver than a big-play threat, but the Chiefs' defense bottled him up.

St. Brown finished with nine catches for only 45 yards, with no catches longer than 12 yards on 10 targets.

It’s the first time in St. Brown’s career he’s ever had at least five catches but averaged 5.0 yards or fewer.

The one incompletion thrown his way came on a key fourth down late in the second quarter, which gave Kansas City possession near midfield and led to the go-ahead touchdown right before halftime.

The Chiefs never trailed in the second half after an eight-play, 81-yard march to open the third quarter put the Lions in a 20-10 hole.

TOUCHDOWN THAT WASN’T

The refs saved Kansas City’s defense four points on a nearly 10-minute opening drive by Detroit.

David Montgomery threw a 1-yard touchdown to Jared Goff — nope, that’s not a misprint — on fourth-and-goal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown locked up Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie on the perimeter, and Goff ran into his wide receiver’s back before bouncing outside and into the end zone.

With the Lions’ special teams unit on the field, game officials engaged in a lengthy huddle before calling an illegal-shift penalty.

Goff initially lined up under center, then motioned to the left. He did not get set before the snap, which made the play illegal.

There are extra rules for a quarterback who goes in motion before the snap, according to Rule 7, Section 4, Article 7.

After the powwow, Detroit was hit with a 5-yard penalty, which was compounded by a delay-of-game penalty that pushed Goff and company back another 5 yards.

That prompted the Lions to send out Jake Bates for a 28-yard field goal, which capped a 15-play drive that traveled 61 yards in 9:39.

Detroit only led by three instead of seven as a result of the penalty, which erased an admittedly cool touchdown.

FOURTH-DOWN DECISIONS

Lions coach Dan Campbell has never met a fourth down he didn’t want to go for, so Andy Reid responded in kind.

Reid rolled the dice beginning on Kansas City’s first drive.

Facing fourth-and-3 at the Detroit 6-yard line, he eschewed a short field goal — a very wise decision for multiple reasons, it turned out — to go for it, dialing up a drag route to the outside for Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.

However, the Chiefs only led 6-3 because Harrison Butker missed the extra point. It’s his sixth missed kick in six games this season.

The only game in which Butker hasn’t missed a kick in 2025, he booted a kickoff out of bounds in the closing minutes Monday night to give Jacksonville prime field position for the game-winning touchdown drive six days ago.

Kansas City converted another fourth down on its second drive before it ended with a turnover on downs.

Kareem Hunt converted a fourth-and-1 near midfield, but running back Isiah Pacheco drew too much attention in the flats on another fourth-and-short five plays later.

Moving to his second read, safety Thomas Harper broke up Patrick Mahomes’ pass to Worthy inside the 10, but Detroit repaid the favor on its ensuing drive.

Goff fired a deep slant to St. Brown on the eighth play of the drive, but he couldn’t complete the catch, and the Chiefs answered with the go-ahead touchdown drive.

Mahomes powered in on a 1-yard option with 37 seconds left before halftime, restoring Kansas City’s lead.

STAR POWER RETURNS TO KC

Taylor Swift enjoyed the game from a suite with Caitlin Clark and her fiancé’s dad, Ed Kelce.

Clark, an Iowa native, is a lifelong Chiefs fan, while Swift converted after she started dating Travis Kelce more than two years ago.

The couple got engaged shortly before the season started.

Kansas City is 20-5 when Swift, whose album “The Life of a Showgirl” was released Oct. 3, is on hand during the last three seasons.

