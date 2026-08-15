5 takeaways from Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener against Los Angeles Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business, including game-day coverage for all Chiefs games, and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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New Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Justin Fields completed all three passes for 24 yards on the opening drive, but a penalty led to a punt.

He finished the game 4 of 4 for 41 yards with two scrambles for 9 yards on two drives, which didn’t net any points, before spending the remainder of the game watching from the sideline.

It was a pretty typical NFL preseason game — few stars, a half-full stadium, vanilla game plans, lots of roster hopefuls eager to catch the coaching staff’s eye.

Here is what you need to know from the Chiefs’ 20-12 loss Saturday in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium — that's right, no more “Kansas City Stadium,” as it was during the World Cup, or “GEHA Field,” as it’s been known for the last five seasons:

1. Starting RT battle

If the first game is any indication, Jaylon Moore has the inside track to the starting right tackle job.

Moore, who is in his second season with the Chiefs after starting his career in San Francisco, got the start protecting the quarterback’s blindside, while rookie Khalil Benson started at right guard with Trey Smith (hip) out.

Benson — a 6-foot-6, 319-pound undrafted rookie from Mississippi by way of the University of Indiana — has been battling Moore, who is listed first on the depth chart, for first-team reps at right tackle in camp.

Plenty of caveats apply — it was a small sample size, in a preseason game, with a line in flux due to injury — but the game also served as a clearest indication of the Chiefs coaching staff’s thoughts on the position battle.

Moore and Benson both have a role to play on the team this season.

Depth may be an issue up front. The second unit Saturday was flagged for eight penalties — three false starts, four holding penalties and an ineligible player downfield.

Overall, there were 10 penalties called against Kansas City's offensive line.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the penalties “the No. 1 thing we need to clean up" from the game.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

2. Allen carries over training-camp buzz

Cyrus Allen, a rookie fifth-round pick from the University of Cincinnati, has turned heads at training camp in St. Joseph — and he made his presence known against the Rams as well.

“He’s been doing well at camp before he got hurt and then when he’s come back,” Reid said. “... It looked like he picked right up from there.”

Allen was especially impressive during a two-minute drill to close the first half.

He caught a quick hitch with cornerback Cam Lampkin draped on his back on the first play after the two-minute warning then went high for another contested catch for a 13-yard gain on third-and-8 two snaps later.

“That’s something that, I make spectacular catches and I try to just be a reliable target for the quarterback,” Allen said.

Earlier in the half, Allen’s first action came on a bubble screen from Justin Fields, which he caught and cut inside for a nice gain, though it was called back for offensive pass interference.

“He’s got a good feel and he’s got good quickness; he knows how to set routes up, which sometimes it takes a while for young guys to learn that,” Reid said.

Midway through the second quarter, he nearly scored his first NFL touchdown, slipping behind the defense only to have Garrett Nussmeier’s lob pass tipped away by Rams cornerback AZ Hamilton.

Instead, the Chiefs settled for a 37-yard Harrison Butker field goal, which tied the game at 3-3 and capped a 13-play, 46-yard drive.

Allen finished with two catches for 20 yards on a team-high five targets.

3. Jaden Hicks impresses

There has been speculation that safety Jaden Hicks’ roster spot isn’t a sure thing.

But the third-year safety — a fourth-round pick in 2024 from Washington State, who played 43% of the defensive snaps last season — improved his chances with a strong performance against Los Angeles.

He was sure in his tackles and made plays on the ball, starting with the first and second units with Chamarri Conner (knee) sidelined.

Conner, who is listed as the Chiefs’ starting safety along with Alohi Gilman, banged knees with Tyquan Thornton in camp and sat out as a precaution.

Hicks racked up a team-high six tackles, including four solo stops, with a tackle for a loss and a pass defense in the first half.

He finished with seven tackles.

As a rookie, Hicks played fewer than one-third of the defensive snaps, but he made an impact with three interceptions and three tackles for loss. He regressed to zero in both categories a season ago, but that will change again in 2026 if his performance Saturday is any indication.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

4. Nussmeier looks the part

Patrick Mahomes is Kansas City’s unquestioned starter and Fields’ resume makes him the obvious backup.

But Nussmeier looked the part of an NFL QB in extensive action, even playing behind a penalty-prone offensive line and primarily with other reserves.

Nussmeier, a seventh-round pick from LSU last spring, finished 13 of 19 for 98 yards.

“There’s a couple things he’s got to work on, but I would have expected that coming out,” Reid said. “For his first time out there rolling, I thought he handled it well (and) made some nice throws.”

Arguably Nussmeier’s best throw, a 55-yard rainbow toward Jason Brownlee down the home sideline, clanged off the receiver’s body and led to a punt.

“It was awesome. Obviously, this is something I’ve been dreaming off since I was 6 years old,” Nussmeier said.

Nussmeier was sacked twice, and even came up a bit gimpy after a third-quarter sack, but he showed grit and command of the offense.

“He was out there playing free,” running back Emmett Johnson, a fellow rookie, said. “He was out there making plays, extending plays. But that's what Garrett does. He does it in practice, so it's the same thing he does every single day. That's what he showed today.”

5. Mixed results for rookie DL

It’s no secret that Kansas City’s defensive line wasn’t good enough in 2025, so it also wasn’t a surprise to see the Chiefs invest two of their first three picks, No. 29 and 40 overall, in defensive linemen.

Peter Woods has impressed in training camp with his work ethic and demeanor, but he is also battling an ankle injury.

The rookie first-round defensive tackle from Clemson struggled to hold the line of scrimmage and didn’t record a stat in limited snaps.

But R Mason Thomas, a rookie second-round pass rusher from Oklahoma, fared better.

Thomas got washed out on the edge a couple times on the Rams’ second drive, but he rebounded in the red zone to shed a block and tackle Jarquez Hunter for a short gain then pressured Stetson Bennett into an incomplete pass on third down.

Thomas walked Rams rookie Austin Blaske into the quarterback’s lap, forcing a late throw that safety Jaden Hicks nearly intercepted.

Thomas held up better against the run as the game progressed, finishing with a pass defense and a QB hit.

Injury report

The best news for the Chiefs, who withheld most key veterans, was that they got through the game without many injuries.

Backup offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (ankle) left the game, but Kansas City escaped otherwise unscathed.

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