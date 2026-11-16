‘A little nervous’: Chiefs QB Mahomes wasn’t sure how elbow would hold up before 5-TD game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Patrick Mahomes looked as comfortable as he has in the last month.

Retreating to buy time on a flats route for a touchdown to Emmett Johnson, confidently stepping into seam routes, letting the ball rip downfield for seven gains of at least 20 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown to Cyrus Allen and a 43-yard bomb to Andrew Armstrong sandwiched around a 50-yard heave to Rashee Rice.

It was vintage Mahomes.

You’d never know that he woke up anxious about whether his elbow would be OK for the game.

“Obviously, it felt good enough,” said Mahomes, who delivered his first 300-yard and five-touchdown performance since the 2022 season-opener in a 35-13 romp against the Atlanta Falcons. “I was a little nervous going into the game, because it was a little sore. ... I didn’t feel like during the week at practice I was driving the ball the way I wanted to, just because some of those deeper in-cut routes and the ball down the field.”

Mahomes suffered a strained elbow when New York Jets sensation David Bailey hit his arm as he lined up for a deep shot in last week’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes didn’t miss a snap in that 35-12 win against the Jets, but he spent the whole week working with his favorite Chiefs trainer, Julie Frymyer, to rehab his arm.

After learning last week that the elbow would get sore between drives, Mahomes wore a sleeve on the sideline to keep it loose — and he looked every bit like a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP in Sunday’s romp.

“You don’t know until you get out there and that adrenaline starts to kick in a little bit,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, it was good enough.”

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