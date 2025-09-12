Andy Reid: ‘Slim’ chance WR Xavier Worthy plays Sunday vs Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday there’s a “slim” chance wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take the field Sunday in the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Worthy injured his shoulder in the first quarter of last Friday’s season-opening loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Reid said Worthy has spent the last several days in “rehabbing” his shoulder.

After sitting out of the team’s Wednesday practice, Worthy was out on the field as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice .

KSHB 41 Sports’ Matt Foster said Worthy was back out on the practice field Friday.

In the team's final injury report Friday, Worthy is listed as doubtful .

Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

Reid told reporters that everyone else practiced Friday.

The Chiefs are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

