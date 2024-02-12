Back-to-back champions: Union Station decks out for Chiefs' Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once more and Kansas City is wasting no time to represent its team with pride.

Union Station hung a "back-to-back champions" banner Sunday night to celebrate the Chiefs' victory at Super Bowl LVIII.

Back-to-Back Champions! New banner going up on our south facade. pic.twitter.com/lYYgz7a1wW — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs are in their dynasty era, as the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 20 years since the Patriots won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX.

As the city was celebrating after the winning touchdown Sunday night, Union Station wasted no time in joining the fun with a special light display.

Celebrating our back-to-back SUPER BOWL CHAMPION Kansas City Chiefs!!! ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/7bszjKg6Eb — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 12, 2024

The celebration will continue Wednesday; just as in years past, Union Station will mark the end Chiefs Championship Parade route. The Chiefs Championship Rally will be held right outside the building.

