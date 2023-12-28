Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson tabbed as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bengals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Richardson, a member of the Backstreet Boys, was tabbed as the Drum Honoree for the Kansas Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Richardson, 52, notably helped produce songs "I Want It That Way" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," among other hits.

Goldpine, a recording duo, will sing the the national anthem and the Topeka Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors on Sunday.

A KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover if the weather permits.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Bengals on New Year's Eve at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—

