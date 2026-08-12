'Best night of my life': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce talks MSG wedding, aspirations for upcoming season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce covered a wide range of topics during his time at the podium Wednesday, telling reporters about his wedding as well as his aspirations for the 2026 season.

Kelce said he had a fun offseason, which included his July wedding at Madison Square Garden to pop music icon Taylor Swift. He said it was a “crazy night.”

“The wedding was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “And I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Watch Kelce's full comments in the video player below.

'Best night of my life': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on MSG wedding

But now it’s back to football. He said grinding at training camp is necessary to set the standard for the season and create chemistry.

“St. Joe has got a special place in my heart,” Kelce said.

Calling football his “sanctuary,” the seasoned 14-year NFL veteran said he still has “a lot of love for this game.”

Kelce said he’s confident he can still play at a high level and is ready to prove himself on the field, noting he still feels good after several days in pads at training camp.

Looking back at his career, he said it’s fun to reflect on how things have changed. He joked that Coach Reid hasn’t necessarily become soft, but he plays the “old man” when younger players complain about training camp conditions.

This season, Kelce said he's focused on building up those fresh faces, showing them “how to play championship football,” and enjoying the moments with the guys he’s built the team culture with, specifically shouting out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

He also said he plans to be more accountable and focus on being a better leader, shaking off the adversity and rising above in moments of struggle.

At the end of the day, he said he’s not the only guy on offense. Kelce gave props to the rest of the receiving corps — Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton — and said he sees potential in the younger receivers, Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals.

Kelce also credited Mahomes for doing an "unbelievable job" working with the wide receiver group while recovering from the knee injury that he suffered near the end of last season.

"Everybody knows I love that guy, he's a brother to me," Kelce said. "I'm so proud of the way he handled adversity from last year."

Kelce said he values how Mahomes holds the whole team accountable, especially during the "dog days" of training camp.

The Chiefs will hold one more day of practice Thursday before opening the preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3 p.m.

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