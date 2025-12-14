'It didn't look good': Chiefs HC Reid discusses left knee injury to Patrick Mahomes

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

With the Chiefs driving to try and extend their season, Patrick Mahomes emerged from the blue sideline medical tent with a towel on his head.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback gingerly took a stride or two on his own before medical staff arrived to flank him on either side.

Mahomes lifted his arms onto their shoulders and slowly made his way toward the stairs behind Kansas City’s sideline.

"It didn't look good," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

Reid said Mahomes injured his left knee and would undergo an MRI as soon as Sunday night.

As he walked toward the Chiefs’ locker room, presumably to get X-rays on an injured left leg, his replacement, Garnder Minshew, underthrew a pass intended for Travis Kelce.

Derwin James intercepted the pass, sealing a 16-13 win that ends any hope for Kansas City to make the playoffs.

Mahomes got hurt on the first snap after the two-minute warning.

He scrambled toward the Chiefs’ sideline, scanning downfield before throwing the ball away as Da’Shawn Hand arrived and dove toward Mahomes.

Hand, a 6-foot-3 and 300-pound defensive tackle, landed on Mahomes’ leg, which bent awkwardly underneath him.

Mahomes immediately rolled over and pulled his leg toward his chest before medical staff rushed to his side.

He finished the game 16 of 28 for 189 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, though Mahomes did run for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

