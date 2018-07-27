Big crowds turn out for Chiefs open practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sure there are mini-camps and organized team activities and plenty of other gatherings during the offseason, but the first day of full-squad workouts signifies the beginning of the new season.

That day was today in St. Joseph for the Chiefs.

"Some of these guys haven't seen our people here. Our fans are phenomenal," said head coach Andy Reid. "I love when the young guys get a chance to see that."

Always popular, the first open practice to the public got a boost this year with the buzz surrounding new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It was awesome to get everybody back," said Mahomes. "Having the fans out here, just the passion you can already feel coming from the fans is something you can't put into words."

The new QB had already been in camp since Sunday. Thursday he was joined by the veterans and plenty of his targets this season.

"Pat's got quite an arsenal to throw to," said Travis Kelce. "And it's not just the wide receivers up front. You've got the running backs."

And Mahomes also has new Chief Sammy Watkins, a speedster play-maker expected to take the offense to the next level.

"I've got the plays down but of course we've got so much to build on with chemistry and working with the guys," said Watkins.

The Chiefs continue training camp Friday at Missouri Western State University.