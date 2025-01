KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday’s AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is a rematch.

Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes looks at how the Chiefs and Texans battled about a month ago for clues on Saturday’s playoff game.

Watch Big Play Danan in the video player below.

BIG PLAY DANAN | Chiefs set to battle Texans in AFC Divisional playoff

