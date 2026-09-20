Both key Chiefs defensive players who were questionable are active for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane and veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones are active for Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make any changes to their inactive list from an opening-week win against Denver.

Tight end Jared Wiley, defensive back Chamarri Conner, defensive end Jack Pyburn, offensive tackles Diego Pounds and Josh Simmons, and defensive tackle Bryson Eason are inactive.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also is among Kansas City’s inactives, but he’s available as the third quarterback.

Conner (knee) and Simmons (back) had been ruled out on the final injury report, which listed Delane (shoulder) and Jones (calf) as questionable.

Delane, who missed time in training camp with a shoulder injury, picked off the first NFL pass thrown his way, but he left his debut after injuring his shoulder while being tackled. He only played three snaps.

Jones played 51% of the defensive snaps last week. He had a tackle, a fumble recovery and a pressure.

For the second straight week, the Chiefs elevated Marcus Harris from the practice squad. He played five defensive snaps in Monday’s win against the Broncos.

Linebacker Cole Christiansen was also elevated from the practice squad .

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) is inactive , having already been ruled out, along with linebacker Austin Ajiake, defensive end George Gumbs Jr. and guard Dalton Tucker and running back DJ Giddens — a second-year back from Kansas State.

Quarterback Riley Leonard is also inactive and will serve as the third QB.

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